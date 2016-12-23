Hottest Manufacturing Stocks Now – PTLA BIOA CRME FLXN

The following stocks were moving the Manufacturing sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Portola Pharma Cmn ( PTLA ): PTLA stock is up 36.89% today.

Bioamber Inc ( BIOA ): BIOA stock is up 14.66% today.

Cardiome Pharma Corp ( CRME ): CRME stock is up 14.45% today.

Flexion Therapeutics ( FLXN ): FLXN stock is up 11.2% today.

Revance Therapeutics ( RVNC ): RVNC stock is up 10.71% today.

Trillium Therapeutic ( TRIL ): TRIL stock is up 10.1% today.

Amicus Therapeutics ( FOLD ): FOLD stock is up 10.15% today.

Sgoco Group Ltd ( SGOC ): SGOC stock is up 10.14% today.

CPI Aerostructures ( CVU ): CVU stock is up 10% today.

Newlink Genetics Cor ( NLNK ): NLNK stock is up 9.79% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Strongbridge Bio Ord ( SBBP ): SBBP stock is down 29.44% today.

P F Inds Inc A ( PFIN ): PFIN stock is down 11.93% today.

Oncobiologics Inc ( ONS ): ONS stock is down 9.16% today.

Myriad Genetics Inc ( MYGN ): MYGN stock is down 4.93% today.

Intelligent Systems Corp ( INS ): INS stock is down 4.53% today.

Semileds Corporation ( LEDS ): LEDS stock is down 4.51% today.

Tantech Holdings Cmn ( TANH ): TANH stock is down 4.46% today.

Aethlon Medical Cmn ( AEMD ): AEMD stock is down 3.86% today.

Albireo Pharma Inc ( ALBO ): ALBO stock is down 3.88% today.

Azurrx Biopharma Inc ( AZRX ): AZRX stock is down 3.76% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.