Hottest Manufacturing Stocks Now – SPCB CALA MTP OCRX

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Manufacturing sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Supercom Ltd ( SPCB ): SPCB stock is up 5.54% today.

Calithera Biosci Com ( CALA ): CALA stock is up 3.12% today.

Midatech Pharma Ads ( MTP ): MTP stock is up 4.56% today.

Ocera Therapeutics ( OCRX ): OCRX stock is up 3.26% today.

Kate Spade & Company ( KATE ): KATE stock is up 0.87% today.

Pacira Pharm Inc ( PCRX ): PCRX stock is up 3.04% today.

Galena Biopharma In ( GALE ): GALE stock is up 2.44% today.

Siliconware Pr Ads ( SPIL ): SPIL stock is up 1.67% today.

Autoliv Inc ( ALV ): ALV stock is up 2.51% today.

Antares Pharma Cmn ( ATRS ): ATRS stock is down 0.88% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Biondvax Pharma Ads ( BVXV ): BVXV stock is down 7.46% today.

Lipocine Inc Cmn ( LPCN ): LPCN stock is up 0.54% today.

Differntl Brands Cmn ( DFBG ): DFBG stock is down 4.17% today.

Fortress Biotech Inc ( FBIO ): FBIO stock is down 2.53% today.

Clean Diesel Technol ( CDTI ): CDTI stock is down 3.18% today.

Moxian Inc. ( MOXC ): MOXC stock is down 1.3% today.

Retrophin Inc Cmn ( RTRX ): RTRX stock is up 0.99% today.

Prima Biomed Ltd ( PBMD ): PBMD stock is down 3.2% today.

Myokardia Inc Cm ST ( MYOK ): MYOK stock is down 0.4% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.