Hottest Manufacturing Stocks Now – WATT CVI ALBO NDRM

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Manufacturing sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Energous Corp Cmn ( WATT ): WATT stock is up 10.41% today.

Cvr Energy Inc ( CVI ): CVI stock is up 10.4% today.

Albireo Pharma Inc ( ALBO ): ALBO stock is up 9.26% today.

Neuroderm Ltd Ord Sh ( NDRM ): NDRM stock is up 9% today.

Abeona Therapeutics ( ABEO ): ABEO stock is up 7.53% today.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc ( RARX ): RARX stock is up 5.73% today.

Icahn Enterprises ( IEP ): IEP stock is up 7.39% today.

The Dixie Group ( DXYN ): DXYN stock is up 7.04% today.

Hardinge Inc ( HDNG ): HDNG stock is up 6.6% today.

Power Solutns Itl Cmn ( PSIX ): PSIX stock is up 7.26% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Manufacturing stocks include:

Aurinia Pharm Ord ( AUPH ): AUPH stock is down 21.69% today.

Lpath Inc Cmn A ( LPTN ): LPTN stock is down 15.73% today.

Sangamo Biosciences ( SGMO ): SGMO stock is down 12.31% today.

Intellia Thera CS ( NTLA ): NTLA stock is down 10.68% today.

Biondvax Pharma Ads ( BVXV ): BVXV stock is down 10.5% today.

Editas Medicine Cmn ( EDIT ): EDIT stock is down 10.27% today.

AAR Corp ( AIR ): AIR stock is down 9.21% today.

Advaxis Inc Cmn Stk ( ADXS ): ADXS stock is down 9.03% today.

Calamp Corp ( CAMP ): CAMP stock is down 9.15% today.

Regenxbio Inc Cmn ( RGNX ): RGNX stock is down 6.65% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.