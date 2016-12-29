Hottest Mining Stocks Now – GORO RIC AKG FSM

The Mining sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Mining stocks include:

Gold Resource Corp ( GORO ): GORO stock is up 16.67% today.

Richmont Mines ( RIC ): RIC stock is up 12.3% today.

Asanko Gold Inc ( AKG ): AKG stock is up 10% today.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( FSM ): FSM stock is up 9.71% today.

Alamos Gold Inc ( AGI ): AGI stock is up 8.23% today.

Iamgold Corp ( IAG ): IAG stock is up 8.74% today.

North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. Co ( NADL ): NADL stock is up 12.38% today.

Pretium Res Inc ( PVG ): PVG stock is up 8.54% today.

Tahoe Res Inc ( TAHO ): TAHO stock is up 7.55% today.

Yamana Gold ( AUY ): AUY stock is up 7.3% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Mining stocks include:

Magellan Petroleum ( MPET ): MPET stock is down 7.86% today.

Primeenergy Cp ( PNRG ): PNRG stock is down 6.93% today.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NOG ): NOG stock is down 7.24% today.

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc ( CLF ): CLF stock is down 3.79% today.

Sanchez Energy Corp ( SN ): SN stock is down 3.09% today.

Emerge Energy Services LP Commo ( EMES ): EMES stock is down 3.58% today.

Evolution Petroleum Corp ( EPM ): EPM stock is down 3.47% today.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc ( TUSK ): TUSK stock is down 2.34% today.

Teck Resources Ltd ( TECK ): TECK stock is down 2.97% today.

Petroquest Energy Inc ( PQ ): PQ stock is down 4.06% today.

For more information on the best stocks to buy right now, check out the latest commentary on InvestorPlace.com.

And for more on the hot stocks moving most on Wall Street right now, check out our archive of daily market movers by sector here.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.