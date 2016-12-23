Hottest Mining Stocks Now – PZE MAG DRD GSV

The following stocks were moving the Mining sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Mining stocks include:

Petrobras Argentina S.A. ( PZE ): PZE stock is up 18.32% today.

MAG Silver Corp ( MAG ): MAG stock is up 6.19% today.

Drdgold Ltd ( DRD ): DRD stock is up 5.25% today.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp ( GSV ): GSV stock is up 5.24% today.

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd ( HMY ): HMY stock is up 5.15% today.

Smart Sand Inc ( SND ): SND stock is up 4.38% today.

Sibanye Gold Limited American D ( SBGL ): SBGL stock is up 4.21% today.

Emerge Energy Services LP Commo ( EMES ): EMES stock is up 3.92% today.

Novagold Resources Inc ( NG ): NG stock is up 3.86% today.

Iamgold Corp ( IAG ): IAG stock is up 3.69% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Mining stocks include:

Northern Oil and Gas ( NOG ): NOG stock is down 8.33% today.

Stone Energy Corp ( SGY ): SGY stock is down 7.91% today.

Magellan Petroleum ( MPET ): MPET stock is down 4.09% today.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust ( CHKR ): CHKR stock is down 3.04% today.

Mid-Con Energy Partn ( MCEP ): MCEP stock is down 2.96% today.

Willbros Group ( WG ): WG stock is down 3.12% today.

Oceaneering International ( OII ): OII stock is down 2.62% today.

Crescent Pt Energy ( CPG ): CPG stock is down 2.4% today.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc ( XOG ): XOG stock is down 2.34% today.

Mv Oil Trust ( MVO ): MVO stock is down 2.17% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.