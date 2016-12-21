Hottest Mining Stocks Now – SWN DRD RICE AR

The following stocks were moving the Mining sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Mining stocks include:

Southwestern Energy Company ( SWN ): SWN stock is up 3.76% today.

Drdgold Ltd ( DRD ): DRD stock is up 4.05% today.

Rice Energy Inc ( RICE ): RICE stock is up 4.14% today.

Antero Resources Corp ( AR ): AR stock is up 2.79% today.

Bill Barrett Corp ( BBG ): BBG stock is up 2.56% today.

W&T; Offshore ( WTI ): WTI stock is up 3.3% today.

Range Resources Corp ( RRC ): RRC stock is up 2.35% today.

Eqt Corp ( EQT ): EQT stock is up 2.03% today.

Gulfport Energy Corp ( GPOR ): GPOR stock is up 2.12% today.

Whiting Petroleum Corp ( WLL ): WLL stock is up 3.07% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Mining stocks include:

Yuma Energy Inc ( YUMA ): YUMA stock is down 1.08% today.

Centrus Energy Corp ( LEU ): LEU stock is down 2.79% today.

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc ( CLF ): CLF stock is down 2.47% today.

Mv Oil Trust ( MVO ): MVO stock is down 2.02% today.

North Atlantic Drilling Ltd. Co ( NADL ): NADL stock is down 1.83% today.

Ring Energy Inc ( REI ): REI stock is down 0.92% today.

Compania Mina Buenaventura S.A. ( BVN ): BVN stock is down 1.36% today.

Barrick Gold Corp ( ABX ): ABX stock is down 1.46% today.

Ensco Plc ( ESV ): ESV stock is down 1.33% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.