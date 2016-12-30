Hottest Retail Trade Stocks Now – CBK URBN DKS TSCO

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Retail Trade sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Christopher & Banks Corp ( CBK ): CBK stock is down 1.77% today.

Urban Outfitters Inc ( URBN ): URBN stock is up 0.31% today.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc ( DKS ): DKS stock is up 1.15% today.

Tractor Supply Co ( TSCO ): TSCO stock is up 0.37% today.

Advance Auto Parts Inc ( AAP ): AAP stock is up 0.22% today.

Gamestop Corp ( GME ): GME stock is up 1.26% today.

Liberty Int Qvc Sr A ( QVCA ): QVCA stock is up 0.55% today.

Lowe’s Companies ( LOW ): LOW stock is up 0.45% today.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company ( ANF ): ANF stock is up 0.91% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Cabela’s Inc ( CAB ): CAB stock is down 5.3% today.

Acorn International ( ATV ): ATV stock is down 1.84% today.

The One Group Cmn ( STKS ): STKS stock is down 3.62% today.

Darden Restaurants ( DRI ): DRI stock is down 1.63% today.

Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc ( NGVC ): NGVC stock is down 1.42% today.

Gap Inc ( GPS ): GPS stock is down 0.4% today.

Cencosud S.A. ( CNCO ): CNCO stock is down 1.64% today.

Ruth’s Hospitality ( RUTH ): RUTH stock is down 1.36% today.

Office Depot Cmn ( ODP ): ODP stock is down 0.65% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.