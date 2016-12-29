Hottest Retail Trade Stocks Now – JCTCF ZAGG NWY CNCO

The following stocks were moving the Retail Trade sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Jewett-Cameron Trd ( JCTCF ): JCTCF stock is up 5.41% today.

Zagg Inc ( ZAGG ): ZAGG stock is up 5.52% today.

New York & Company ( NWY ): NWY stock is up 3.94% today.

Cencosud S.A. ( CNCO ): CNCO stock is up 3.9% today.

Luby’s Inc ( LUB ): LUB stock is up 3.36% today.

Ruby Tuesday ( RT ): RT stock is up 2.81% today.

First Cash Fin Svcs ( FCFS ): FCFS stock is up 1.3% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Bravo Brio Restauran ( BBRG ): BBRG stock is down 2.6% today.

Barnes & Noble ( BKS ): BKS stock is down 2.3% today.

Shake Shack Inc ( SHAK ): SHAK stock is down 1.76% today.

Supervalu Inc ( SVU ): SVU stock is down 2.08% today.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( CMG ): CMG stock is down 2.32% today.

For more information on the best stocks to buy right now, check out the latest commentary on InvestorPlace.com.

And for more on the hot stocks moving most on Wall Street right now, check out our archive of daily market movers by sector here.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.