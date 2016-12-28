Hottest Retail Trade Stocks Now – NDLS CBD PRTS CBK

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Retail Trade sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Noodles & Co Cla Cmn ( NDLS ): NDLS stock is up 3.33% today.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao ( CBD ): CBD stock is up 3.28% today.

U.S. Auto Parts Netw ( PRTS ): PRTS stock is down 0.56% today.

Christopher & Banks Corp ( CBK ): CBK stock is up 1.91% today.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company ( ANF ): ANF stock is up 0.58% today.

Carmax Inc ( KMX ): KMX stock is up 2.05% today.

Finish Line Cl A ( FINL ): FINL stock is down 0.46% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Retail Trade stocks include:

Zagg Inc ( ZAGG ): ZAGG stock is down 1.83% today.

Tilly’s Inc ( TLYS ): TLYS stock is down 0.3% today.

Lightinthebox Holding Co. Ltd ( LITB ): LITB stock is down 2.27% today.

Papa Murphys Hld Com ( FRSH ): FRSH stock is up 7.38% today.

Fred’s Inc ( FRED ): FRED stock is down 2.95% today.

Jumei International Holding Ltd ( JMEI ): JMEI stock is down 3.15% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.