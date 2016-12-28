Hottest Services Stocks Now – CCIH FNCX LLNW MATR

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Services sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Services stocks include:

Chinacache Hldgs ADR ( CCIH ): CCIH stock is down 0.77% today.

Function[X] Inc ( FNCX ): FNCX stock is up 3.89% today.

Limelight Networks ( LLNW ): LLNW stock is up 4.44% today.

Mattersight Corp ( MATR ): MATR stock is down 1.35% today.

Nobilis Health Corp ( HLTH ): HLTH stock is up 2.13% today.

Triton International Ltd ( TRTN ): TRTN stock is up 0.59% today.

Avid Tech Inc ( AVID ): AVID stock is down 0.65% today.

Match Group Inc CS ( MTCH ): MTCH stock is down 0.11% today.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc ( HTZ ): HTZ stock is up 0.69% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Services stocks include:

Techtarget Inc ( TTGT ): TTGT stock is down 0.35% today.

Netsol Tech Inc ( NTWK ): NTWK stock is up 0.39% today.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( SHO ): SHO stock is up 0.73% today.

Intellicheck Mobilisia ( IDN ): IDN stock is down 0.76% today.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc ( XHR ): XHR stock is down 0.21% today.

Blackline Inc ( BL ): BL stock is down 3.31% today.

Healthstream Inc ( HSTM ): HSTM stock is up 0.4% today.

Sorrento Therpt Cmn ( SRNE ): SRNE stock is down 0.57% today.

Envision Healthcare Holdings ( EVHC ): EVHC stock is down 1.57% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.