Hottest Services Stocks Now – JMU ALJJ DL TSRI

The Services sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Services stocks include:

Wowo Ltd Ads ( JMU ): JMU stock is up 8.4% today.

Alj Regional Hold Cmn ( ALJJ ): ALJJ stock is up 11.11% today.

China Distance Education Holdings ( DL ): DL stock is up 3.87% today.

T S R Inc ( TSRI ): TSRI stock is up 3.54% today.

Model N Inc Common Stock ( MODN ): MODN stock is up 3.18% today.

Ebix Inc ( EBIX ): EBIX stock is up 3.41% today.

Alarm.Com Cmn ( ALRM ): ALRM stock is up 2.59% today.

Monotype Imag. Hold. ( TYPE ): TYPE stock is up 2.68% today.

Team Inc ( TISI ): TISI stock is up 2.13% today.

Fortress Transportation & Infra ( FTAI ): FTAI stock is up 1.91% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Services stocks include:

C S P Inc ( CSPI ): CSPI stock is down 6.69% today.

Castlight Health Inc ( CSLT ): CSLT stock is down 5.66% today.

Maxpoint Intrctv Cmn ( MXPT ): MXPT stock is down 5.46% today.

Quorum Health Corporation Commo ( QHC ): QHC stock is down 5.28% today.

GSE Systems ( GVP ): GVP stock is down 3.03% today.

Gravity Co. Ltd ( GRVY ): GRVY stock is down 4.91% today.

Bitauto Holdings Ltd ( BITA ): BITA stock is down 3.89% today.

American Renal Associates Holdi ( ARA ): ARA stock is down 3.63% today.

Mattersight Corp ( MATR ): MATR stock is down 4.05% today.

Ascent Capital Group ( ASCMA ): ASCMA stock is down 2.92% today.

For more information on the best stocks to buy right now, check out the latest commentary on InvestorPlace.com.

And for more on the hot stocks moving most on Wall Street right now, check out our archive of daily market movers by sector here.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.