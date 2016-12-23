Hottest Transportation Stocks Now – MARK DSX TOUR UGP

The Transportation sector saw plenty of trading activity today, including the following leaders and losers.

Some of the biggest gainers among Transportation stocks include:

Remark Media Cmn ( MARK ): MARK stock is down 1.36% today.

Diana Shipping Inc ( DSX ): DSX stock is down 1.17% today.

Tuniu Corporatio Ads ( TOUR ): TOUR stock is up 1.15% today.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ( UGP ): UGP stock is up 0.45% today.

Cons Water Co Inc ( CWCO ): CWCO stock is up 1.78% today.

Danaos Corp ( DAC ): DAC stock is down 1.85% today.

Noble Midstream Partners LP ( NBLX ): NBLX stock is up 0.35% today.

Knot Offshore Partners LP Commo ( KNOP ): KNOP stock is down 0.22% today.

Cpfl Energia S.A. ( CPL ): CPL stock is up 0.86% today.

Western Gas Partners LP ( WES ): WES stock is up 0.37% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Transportation stocks include:

Diana Containrshp ( DCIX ): DCIX stock is down 1.85% today.

Dynegy Inc ( DYN ): DYN stock is up 2.25% today.

Phoenix New Media Ltd ( FENG ): FENG stock is up 1.19% today.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ( GOL ): GOL stock is up 3.29% today.

Nordic American Offshore Ltd ( NAO ): NAO stock is up 1.4% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.