Hottest Transportation Stocks Now – MARK SFL DSX HA

The following stocks were the biggest movers and shakers in the Transportation sector today.

Some of the biggest gainers among Transportation stocks include:

Remark Media Cmn ( MARK ): MARK stock is up 11.7% today.

Ship Finance International ( SFL ): SFL stock is up 1.37% today.

Diana Shipping Inc ( DSX ): DSX stock is up 0.95% today.

Hawaiian Hldgs Inc ( HA ): HA stock is up 1.19% today.

Euronav Nv ( EURN ): EURN stock is up 1.25% today.

Atlantic Power Corp ( AT ): AT stock is up 2% today.

Cpfl Energia S.A. ( CPL ): CPL stock is up 1.18% today.

South Jersey Industries ( SJI ): SJI stock is up 0.89% today.

Swift Transportation Company ( SWFT ): SWFT stock is up 1.24% today.

Capital Product Part ( CPLP ): CPLP stock is up 0.62% today.

Some of the biggest losers among Transportation stocks include:

Sino-Global Shipping ( SINO ): SINO stock is down 4.42% today.

Internet Gold-Golden ( IGLD ): IGLD stock is down 2.38% today.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ( GOL ): GOL stock is down 2.32% today.

Genie Energy Ltd. Class B Commo ( GNE ): GNE stock is down 4.77% today.

Diana Containrshp ( DCIX ): DCIX stock is down 3.01% today.

Dht Holdings ( DHT ): DHT stock is down 1.92% today.

Editor’s Note: Returns for the fastest-moving stocks listed here are based on share prices 20 minutes prior to publication of this story.