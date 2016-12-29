Should I Buy International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

During the first quarter of 2016, International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ) stock reached lows that had not been seen since 2010. Of course, there was lots of buzz that Big Blue was washed up. Better to invest in the hot plays like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), right?

Well, of course, IBM stock proved that it still had some life left. For the year so far, the return is at about 21%. By comparison, FB has gained 12% and GOOG is up only about 3%.

Although, about half of the gain for IBM stock came after the election of Donald Trump. So perhaps the company will benefit from the expected spike in infrastructure spending — which will require sophisticated IT investments? And maybe there will be a nice benefit from corporate tax reform?

Perhaps so. But there are certainly other advantages to consider — as well as risks. So let’s take a look:

IBM Stock Pros

Global Juggernaut: With a history that goes back over 100 years, IBM is definitely a highly trusted brand, especially with mission-critical functions.

The IBM platform is also quite broad and has a presence in over 175 countries. For example, there is IBM Global Business Services (GBS). This is the consulting organization, which helps customers with implementations of new systems and maintenance of existing ones. IBM has been getting lots of traction from mobile as well as cloud deployments for Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM ) and Workday Inc (NYSE: WDAY ).

What’s more, the company has assembled an impressive portfolio of hardware and software assets. Just some include Watson, Tivoli (asset management), WebShere (for business applications) as well as a variety of high-powered mainframe computer systems.

Watson: This is essentially an AI (Artificial Intelligence) system that can learn by processing huge amounts of information.

While still in the early stages, Watson has tremendous potential – and wide applications. After all, take a look at Watson Health, which is helping with life sciences, imaging, valued-based care and oncology. Actually, Finland and Italy are using the technology to assist doctors in providing better treatments.

What’s more, Watson has been making wave in other important categories, such as virtual assistants for customer service, the Internet-of-Things (IoT), financial services, weather forecasting, regulatory compliance and even cybersecurity.

Then again, IBM has led the list for 23 consecutive years for patents issued. And yes, a big part of this has led to the advancements in Watson.

Financials and Valuation: IBM continues to crank out strong cash flows, which came to $4.2 billion in the latest quarter. The company has also been shareholder friendly, with the dividend yield at an attractive 3.4%. Consider that the company has increased the payout for 21 straight years and has not missed a payment since 1916!

The valuation on IBM stock is also reasonable. Keep in mind that the forward price-to-earnings ratio is at about 12X. By comparison, both Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP ) are at about 19X.

