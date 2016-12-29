4 Job Stocks Rallying on Trump’s Campaign Promises

If there’s one silver lining for the political left, it’s that Donald Trump knows how to get the ball rolling. Unlike the usual campaign trail rhetoric, Trump has proven — in areas in which he is strongest — that he’ll walk the talk. Certainly, he’s not going to do it in the most diplomatic of fashions, but do it he will.

That at least is cause for celebration for job seekers, as well as investors of job stocks.

Case in point is heating and cooling appliances company Carrier. Throughout the campaign cycle, Trump lashed out at firms outsourcing their employment opportunities to places like Mexico and China. Although plenty of American businesses are guilty of this, the President-elect had particular animus towards Carrier.

With a quick visit and a few apparently forceful words, Trump “saved” about a thousand employees from getting pink-slipped. If that’s not enough for people to get excited about job stocks, I don’t know what is!

Here’s the thing, though — I perfectly understand the reason why some folks are hesitant about job stocks because of Trump. He’s not a politician, and that’s a double-edged sword. On one hand, we’re going to get straight talk, even on the most controversial of issues. On the other, there’s a fine line when the talk becomes too straight.

His unfiltered attacks on foreign trade deals and the economic policies of our international partners have raised more than a few eyebrows. Worse yet, the consequences aren’t just limited to burnt bridges. China, which has borne the brunt of the “full Donald,” has seen its markets tumble in the wake of the 2016 election. Obviously, that’s not the most conducive environment for global job stocks.

However, like Trump says, this is about “America First.” It will be an uncertain future for our geopolitical relations, there’s no doubt about that. But American workers can rely on one absolute — this is a president that’s going to fight for them, consequences be damned!

Here are four job stocks that are climbing the ladder of Trump’s America.

