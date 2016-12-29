Why Kate Spade & Co (KATE) Stock Wooed Investors Wednesday

Shares of Kate Spade & Co (NYSE:KATE) were strikingly hot Wednesday. But what can investors expect from KATE stock in the days and weeks ahead? Let’s take a look at what’s inside Kate Spade, both off and on chart, and in KATE’s options.

KATE was among the broader market’s most glitzy performers yesterday. As the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA: MDY ) showed the first real chink in its armor since the Presidential Election, shares of Kate Spade soared by more than 23% and making it the index’s top performer.

Behind the price surge in KATE, management at the handbag and accessory outfit announced it’s looking for a buyer of Kate Spade. Judging by the price chart of KATE, that’s hardly surprising.

Prior to Wednesday’s news-driven jump, shares were off more than 18% on the year. Now, KATE is only down a bit over 2% in 2016. That’s not exactly cause for celebration and popping the champagne for longer-term Kate Spade shareholders.

Management’s decision may make even greater sense given the company’s 10-year high set back in 2007 near $48 a share is still roughly 162% above Wednesday’s closing price of $17.86.

So, what is the right price for KATE stock? According to Wells Fargo, a branded acquisition like Kate Spade for interested suitors like VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) or PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH), Michael Kors (NASDAQ:KORS) or Coach Inc (NYSE:COH) could command a price of $23 a share.

The acquisition target price is backed by KATE’s still-growing market share and compelling valuation.

Wells Fargo’s price target for KATE also factors in recent and much-higher-priced industry buyouts of Tumi and Tory Burch. Both luggage company’s saw transaction multiples of 15x and 18x EBITDA respectively and compared to Wells Fargo’s 11x EBITDA and $23 a share target for Kate Spade.

KATE Weekly Price Chart

Looking at the provided weekly view of the past couple years for KATE and a good chunk of what was noted earlier and management’s motives for hoisting the “Buy me!!” signage are solidified.

Bottom line, Mr. Market has not been a friend of KATE’s since hitting an intermediate high of $42.87 back in the summer of 2014. Agreeably, Wednesday’s price action did confirm a double bottom pattern. However, I’m not holding my breath that a bullish trend is now underway.

