Like it or not, Donald Trump has officially sealed the deal, and will become POTUS number 45. Last-ditch efforts to persuade “faithless electors” to vote against the Republican party line failed miserably. Only two electors voted against the outspoken real estate mogul. In fact, some Democrats attempted to cast their ballots for Bernie Sanders. While the events are no doubt disconcerting for progressives, Wall Street is eagerly awaiting a golden era for bank stocks.

“Big league” names like J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) have soared in the markets after Trump’s unprecedented victory. Indeed, the financial sector is one of the top beneficiaries of the “Trump Mandate.” The former reality-TV star is expected to loosen regulations that have hindered profitability for bank stocks.

Furthermore, Republicans — who generally favor small government — are in full control of Congress. With the bully pulpit on their side, the “Big Four” bank stocks can’t lose.

But for those investors looking for a little more kick, regional banks offer higher growth potential. As evidence, the benchmark exchange-traded fund Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLF ) is up 18% since the election. That’s not a bad haul by any standard. However, the SPDR KBW Regional Banking (ETF) (NYSEARCA: KRE ) is up over 26%. Year-to-date, the regional banks fund is up 34% compared to 27% for the majors. Clearly, a bigger market capitalization doesn’t always translate to better performance.

Generally speaking, these mid-cap stocks are better able to adapt to change. Fewer assets typically entails fewer associated liabilities. For regional banks in particular, they are more attuned to their particular markets. They understand customer trends and behaviors and can provide services that are tailor fit. Big bank stocks are often multinational affairs, so their interests are not always aligned within their communities. The small details give mid-cap stocks a critical advantage to stay competitive.

Don’t get me wrong — the “Big Four” bank stocks are going to do just fine under President Trump. But don’t forget regional banks! These three mid-cap stocks pack a powerful punch for your portfolio.

