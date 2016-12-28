New on Netflix in January 2017: 18 New Netflix Movies

What’s new on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) next month?

There are plenty of exciting movies that will be made available for streaming on the online streaming site or app. The selection of films includes some animated ones, a classic Mark Wahlberg title, a Jules Verne novel adaptation, as well as the sequel to one of the best heist movies of all time.

Perhaps the most anticipated film of the month will be the movie that made Mel Gibson the legend he is now in Braveheart. A couple of 80s classics will also be revealed, including a Stanley Kubrick horror film and an alien movie that captured all our hearts.

Ring in the new with the best of the past. Here are 18 of the greatest movies that will be new on Netflix next month:

Around the World in 80 Days (2004)

After Innocence (2005)

Bee Movie (2007)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Braveheart (1995)

Caddyshack (1980)

Collateral Damage (2002)

Dreamcatcher (2003)

El Dorado (1966

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Hugo (2011)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman: The Movie (1978)

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Shining (1980)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

There will also be some new seasons of TV shows next month, including Degrassi: Next Class, a Jim Gaffigan Netflix original, the new show Frontier, the new season of Ripper Street and more.

The new Sharknado film will also be out, as well as the classic sequel to Alice in Wonderland titled Alice Through the Looking Glass.

NFLX shares fell 1.9% Wednesday.

