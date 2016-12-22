Nokia Corp (ADR) (NOK) Stock Pinning its Hopes on the Nokia P

Remember Nokia Corp (ADR) (NYSE: NOK ) — the company that used to make popular mobile phones before smartphones came along and left them in the dust? Investors have largely forgotten them. Just look at what’s happened to NOK stock the last two years.

Yikes.

But look closely at the move Nokia stock has made in the last month — up more than 13%. That’s a sign of Wall Street taking notice of NOK again. What are they noticing?

Nokia’s rumored unveiling of its own smartphone, the Nokia P.

NOK Stock Under New Management

The Nokia P is a window into Finnish startup HMD Global’s plan to revive the moribund Nokia brand. Comprised of former Nokia executives, HMD Global bought the license to make Nokia phones earlier this year from Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) (which bought Nokia’s failing phone business in 2014), finding the appeal in a once-prominent name at a bargain price.

Speaking of cheap, that’s exactly what the Nokia P phones will apparently be at just $150 a pop — less than a quarter of the price of an iPhone 7. They’ll feature a 5-inch screen, high-end camera and super-fast chips courtesy of Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ). The new smartphone (which will reportedly come in two slightly different models) is set to debut sometime in 2017.

The Nokia P is the first buzzworthy product Nokia has come out with in years. For more than a decade starting in the late ‘90s, Nokia was the biggest seller of mobile phones in the world. But once Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Samsung (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) and others came out with smartphones, Nokia’s phones became obsolete — the equivalent of Zach Morris’ walkie-talkie-sized cell phone in “Saved By the Bell.” Nokia essentially admitted defeat and focused mostly on selling telecom-network equipment.

Not surprisingly, network equipment sales haven’t come close to replacing the lost revenue from Nokia’s once-booming cell phone business. In 2008, Nokia did $74 billion in sales, with a per-share profit of $1.57.

The company’s sales have declined every year since, falling to a measly $13.6 billion in 2015; and earnings are just a fraction of what they were a decade ago.

