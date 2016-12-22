Nothing Naughty About These 3 Coal Stocks to Buy

A stocking full of coal may actually be a pretty good gift this year. The space is in the top 5% of the Zacks Industry Rank at the 13th spot out of 265. One of the ‘bogeymen’ under the Obama administration, coal is truly one of the bigger beneficiaries of the “Trump rotation” in the wake of last month’s election.

Coal remains as important to this country’s energy needs as ever, but that doesn’t mean it’s always a good investment. Alternative forms of energy are all the rage both socially and politically; so much so that Hillary Clinton felt comfortable enough to boast that she would put a lot of coal companies out of business.

Well, she didn’t win.

While the long-term importance of clean energy programs and alternative fuels cannot be denied, coal stocks feel they’ve found a more sympathetic president in Donald Trump. Perhaps that’s why we’ve seen a number coal companies become Zacks Rank #1s (Strong Buys) since the election.

Politics aside though, coal continues to be the main source for generating fuel in the U.S., and the long-term contacts between coal producers and their customers makes for sustainable revenue for years to come.

So while the country continues to work for cleaner and more environmentally-safe ways to generate energy, there’s no reason why coal companies can’t be profitable for their investors.

Here are three stocks to take a look at:

