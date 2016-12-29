Red-Hot Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Ending 2016 on a Cliffhanger

EDITOR’S NOTE: Beat the Bell will take a break for the final trading day of 2016, and will return in 2017 on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Happy New Year!

It seems fitting to round up the year in my Beat the Bell column with one of the hottest stocks of 2016. The stock is none other than Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ). And while I think NVDA stock should continue to act well through a longer-term lens, it likely has gotten ahead of itself in the short-term.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, equity research firm Citron Research tweeted a cautious tone regarding Nvidia stock. Among other things, they see shares — which traded around $117 at the time of the tweet — heading back toward $90 in 2017.

Given the research firm’s good reputation, investors were quick to hit the sell button, leaving the stock lower by close to 7% on the day after briefly trading higher in the first few minutes of the trading session.

Wednesday’s price action in NVDA stock was ugly. It was a classic bearish reversal, and one that’s worth respecting.

Last time I discussed Nvidia on Dec. 15, I offered that although I felt the stock was overvalued, it seemed to have one last push higher because underperforming fund managers likely would force shares upward. A few days later, NVDA had rallied 8% and reached my $103-$104 price range.

One of the most important lessons I have learned over the years as a trader is not to chase steep slopes higher. NVDA stock had one heck of a run this year, but the rate of change (slope) got unsustainably steep in the second half of 2016. Ultimately, that left it open for a meaningful pullback.

NVDA Stock Charts

Looking at the weekly chart below, we see how far Nvidia stock currently trades above its 50-, 100- and 200-week simple moving averages. This also is reflected by record overbought readings in the MACD oscillator at the bottom of the chart.



While the week is not yet over, yesterday’s bearish reversal on the daily chart also left a curiously bearish exhaustion candle behind on the weekly chart.

