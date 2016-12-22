3 Megatrends Powering Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Stock

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), the leader in GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) chips and technologies, may be over 20 years old, but the company has been acting like a red-hot startup. And investors have certainly pumped things up. For the year, Nvidia stock is up a sizzling 227% and the market cap is at $58 billion.

But can the momentum continue? Or perhaps investors may want to get cautious with NVDA stock?

Well, the valuation metrics are definitely at nose-bleed levels. Consider that the forward price-earnings ratio on NVDA stock is at 40. By comparison, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) trades at 13 times earnings and Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM ) is at 13.5.

Then again, when it comes to momentum plays, the valuations may not mean much so long as the growth continues. And yes, it seems like a good bet that there will not be a slowdown anytime soon. During the latest quarter, NVDA posted a 54% spike in revenues to $2 billion and earnings more than doubled to 94 cents a share.

But hey, NVDA is targeting huge market opportunities, which should provide lots of runway for the growth ramp. So let’s take a look at three:

NVDA Stock Megatrend #1: Gaming & VR

Gaming is one of the oldest tech businesses. As a result, growth has not necessarily been strong. After all, the market size is at about $100 billion. But going forward, there are some key drivers that will likely juice things up. Of course, NVDA’s GPU systems will be a big part of this.

Games will soon get to the point where the visuals will be life-like. Oh, and then Virtual Reality (VR) will allow gamers to immerse themselves in the environment. The forecast for this market is nearly 4 million units shipped this year and 16 million by 2020.

Yet NVDA is already reaping the benefits from the favorable trends. For the past year, gaming revenues spiked by 54% to $1.244 billion. No doubt, a key has been the next-gen Pascal GPU system.

Something else: About 70% of existing gaming systems are on older GPUs. So there is quite a bit of opportunity for upgrades.

NVDA Stock Megatrend #2: AI and the Cloud

OK, so what does a GPU have to do with AI (Artificial Intelligence) and cloud computing? Well, as it turns out, quite a lot.

Keep in mind that companies want to do much more than just manage documents and track workflows. Rather, they want to leverage cutting-edge technologies to help identify trends or provide insights. But to do this, there needs to be tremendous computing power — and this is spot-on for GPU systems.

As for NVDA, it has invested heavily in building an end-to-end AI platform that allows for deep-learning. There is also the Tesla Accelerated Datacenter Platform, which has standout metrics on speed and costs. Just some of the global customers include Barclays PLC (ADR)(NYSE: BCS ), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) and Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB ).

