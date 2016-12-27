Oversold and Undervalued: Express, Inc. (EXPR) Stock

One of the cheapest stocks in our All Investable Screener, which you can subscribe to here, is Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR ).

Express is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer of women’s and men’s merchandise, targeting the 20 to 30-year-old customer. EXPR has more than 35 years of experience offering a distinct combination of fashion and quality for multiple lifestyle occasions at an attractive value addressing fashion needs across work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions.

The company currently operates more than 650 retail and factory outlet stores, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, and street locations across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Express merchandise is also available at franchise locations in Latin America and the Middle East. EXPR also markets and sells its products through its e-commerce website, www.express.com, as well as on its mobile app.

As you can see below, the company’s share price has been smashed in the past twelve months, down 33.29% from $17.33 on December 21, 2015 and down 46% from $21.39 on April 1 this year to its latest closing price of $11.59.

Start with the Balance Sheet

In order to find the true value of a company, as Bruce Greenwald always says, start with the balance sheet and ignore DCF. So let’s do that for EXPR stock. A quick look at the company’s latest balance sheet (below) for Q3, 2016 shows that it has $102 million in cash and cash equivalents and zero debt at October 29, 2016. Companies with strong balance sheets are exactly the types of stocks we’re looking for as value investors.

Quarterly Balance Sheet (values in thousands) Quarter: 3rd 2nd 1st 4th Quarter Ending: 10/29/2016 7/30/2016 4/30/2016 1/30/2016 Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $101,855 $119,564 $111,033 $186,903 Total Current Assets 513,285 449,788 459,459 $513,419 Total Assets $1,211,745 $1,142,546 $1,127,700 $1,178,644 Current Liabilities Short-Term Debt $0 $0 $0 $0 Long-Term Debt $0 $0 $0 $0 Total Liabilities $601,051 $546,242 $534,129 $560,691

What’s not shown above is that inventory at the end of the third quarter totaled $342 million representing a 6% decrease over the previous year. The company’s retail business inventory decreased by 5% as it remains focused on its open to buy processes to ensure that its level of inventory is appropriate for its sale trends.

Now, having a strong balance sheet is one thing, let’s take a look at the statement of cashflows for Express Inc for the trailing twelve months (below).

Quarterly Cashflow Statement (values in thousands) Quarter: 3rd 2nd 1st 4th Quarter Ending: 10/29/2016 7/30/2016 4/30/2016 1/30/2016 Net Income $11,617 $10,144 $12,882 $56,116 Cash Flows-Operating Activities Net Cash Flow-Operating $13,715 $61,810 -$15,661 $173,970 Cash Flows-Investing Activities Capital Expenditures -$30,545 -$32,108 -$18,247 -$30,330 Net Cash Flows-Investing -$30,545 -$42,262 -$18,247 -$30,330 Cash Flows-Financing Activities Sale and Purchase of Stock $32 -$10,011 -$38,824 -$46,543 Net Borrowings -$401 -$396 -$389 -$384 Other Financing Activities -$95 -$63 -$4,340 -$50 Net Cash Flows-Financing -$464 -$10,470 -$43,553 -$46,964 Effect of Exchange Rate -$415 -$547 $1,591 -$988 Net Cash Flow -$17,709 $8,531 -$75,870 $95,688

First, we can see that the company has a total of $264 million in operating cashflows (TTM) and $111 million in capex (TTM). That means Express Inc has $153 million in free cash flow (TTM).

Second, what does the company do with that free cashflow? As with all great capital allocators, EXPR buys back shares when they’re priced at a discount and continues to pay down debt. As the share price is falling Express Inc has spent $95 million on share repurchases (TTM) while maintaining zero debt. These are the type of shareholder friendly companies that we’re looking for.

EXPR Stock: Rectifying its Mistakes

Express Inc made some poor decisions in Q2, 2016 which impacted its results however, here’s what CEO David Kornberg had to say about rectifying those issues in his latest Q3 2016 Results – Earnings Call Transcript.

“Now turning to the issues I defined in Q2. As you may recall, in addition to more traffic headwinds, we mentioned there were three key issues that negatively impacted our performance this past spring. Namely, we skewed too young in our projection, both in our marketing and merchandizing.”

“We had a lack of clarity in our assortment caused by too many choices and we reduced customer touch points compared to last year. I’m pleased to say we are making progress on all fronts. We have taken steps to address the issues we identified in our merchandizing and marketing projection.”

“Our presentation of fall will closely be [ph] in line with our target demographic driving improvements in important brand metric such as familiarity and purchase consideration. We are on-track with our objective to reduce choice counts in the fourth quarter and to be at optimal levels as we begin 2017.”

“We believe the choices that make up our fourth quarter assortment clearly identify, curate [ph] and communicate the important trends. This will be further enhanced with spring delivery. Going forward, we will continue to deliver frequent units but we will tell fewer fashion stories in store to ensure our offerings are clear and cohesive across lifestyles.”

E-Commerce: The Bright Spot

It has to be said that Express finally has it right with its e-commerce offering.

E-commerce was the bright spot in the latest Q3 quarter delivering 15% growth as the company capitalized on the increasing preference of its customer demographic towards this channel with a strong and clear marketing and merchandizing message.

During the quarter, the company also launched several key initiatives including improved navigation, as well as continued optimization for its search and category changes.

