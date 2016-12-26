The Prognosis for Healthcare Stocks

The election of Donald Trump was a shock to the financial markets. This shock has reinvigorated many sectors of the U.S. stock market, but it has also disrupted others.

The sector that has felt this disruption most acutely is the healthcare sector, where uncertainty regarding the future has burrowed in and taken hold.

For years, the Republican-controlled Congress has railed against the Affordable Care Act (ACA), voting to repeal it on multiple occasions. However, none of this had much impact on the healthcare sector because traders knew President Obama would never put his signature to anything that would dismantle his landmark program. With the election of Donald Trump, however, all that has changed.

President-elect Donald Trump has not been shy about his desire to repeal and replace “Obamacare.”

His appointment of Rep. Tom Price — an outspoken critic of the ACA — as his Secretary of Health and Human Services solidified expectations that the days of the ACA as we know it are numbered. Unfortunately, nobody knows what comes next. The desire to repeal the ACA is clear. The details of the plan that will replace the ACA are not.

President-elect Trump himself has been sending mixed messages. He talks about wanting to get rid of the individual mandate and the tax on those who don’t buy health insurance, but he also talks about allowing children to remain on their parents’ plans until they are 26 and prohibiting insurance companies from denying applicants for pre-existing conditions. He talks about removing the medical device tax, but he also talks about reigning in pharmaceutical costs. In fact, he sent biotech stocks plunging in early December when he told TIME magazine “I’m going to bring down drug prices.”

Currently, the big winners in the healthcare sector since the presidential election have been health insurance companies.

