Should I Buy Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

When the year got started, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) shares were trading at below $3. But it would not take long for investors to get excited about the company, especially as the turnaround plan started to show results. Now, AMD stock is now fetching $11.90, up a hefty 315% for the year — putting the market cap at roughly $11 billion.

This performance was even better than the red-hot Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), which logged an impressive gain of 250%.

Keep in mind that between 2013 to 2015 AMD stock was mostly dead money. In fact, the return for the past decade remains a horrible drop of 44%!

So, might the recent surge be an overreaction, or is Advanced Micro Devices poised for substantial long-term growth?

To help answer these questions and get a sense of the investment potential with AMD stock, let’s take a look at three pros and three cons:

Three Pros to Owning AMD Stock

Ryzen: Advanced Micro Devices has spent the past couple years developing this technology (which was formally known as Zen) — and it looks like it could be a gamechanger. For next year, it will be part of a chip called Summit Ridge, which appears to have artificial intelligence capabilities along with better performance, better power usage and lower costs than Intel Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INTC ) 8-core, 3.2GHz Core i7-6900K that came out in May.

According to InvestorPlace.com’s James Brumley: “[The system] will likely be price competitive too. Although no official word [has] been given, initial estimates peg the processor’s price at between $500 and $600, versus the i7-6900K’s (current) sticker price of just over $1,000.”

Market Opportunities: With Advanced Micro Devices’ Ryzen technology, the company will be in a nice position to grab market share from its core market for gaming, which requires compute-intensive systems. But of course, there is potential for capitalizing on the growth in virtual reality as well.

According to Digi-Capital, the market is expected to hit a massive $30 billion by 2020. Keep in mind that mega operators like Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Samsung (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) and Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE ) are making big-time bets on the opportunity.

Great, right? Definitely. Yet the biggest opportunity for AMD — at least within the next few years — could be from the datacenter. INTC has about 99% of the market, which generated $4.54 billion in revenues during the latest quarter. So if AMD stock can peel off a modest piece of this, the company would become a hot growth play. It certainly helps that many potential customers like FB, GOOG and Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM ) would like a more cost-effective alternative.

And besides, there are already signs of traction. AMD recently signed a major deal cloud-computing deal with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA ). The company hosts 35% of China’s websites.

Strong Leadership: When Lisa Su became CEO of AMD a couple years ago, it was almost a nonevent. Let’s face it, Wall Street had essentially thrown in the towel.

But Su has shown that she knows how to get an old-line tech company into gear. Then again, she has set forward the goals of making standout products but also focusing on sustainable profitability.

It’s important to note that Su has strong technical chops. She has a bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in electrical engineering from MIT. What’s more, she has authored over 40 technical papers.

But along the way, Su has served at executive level positions at companies like Freescale Semiconductor Ltd (NYSE: FSL ) and International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM ).

Three Cons to Owning AMD Stock

Choppiness: The earnings for AMD stock can be erratic … just look at the recent report. While Advanced Micro Devices posted a solid increase in revenues, the outlook was disappointing. The main reason was the seasonal drop-off of gaming sales because of the end of the holiday rush.

Going forward, there will also likely be volatility as AMD takes aim at the datacenter industry. The fact is that the sales cycles will be long because of the rigorous evaluations of the technologies.

Besides, Advanced Micro Devices already has substantial customer concentration. Consider that the top five customers represent 75% of net revenues. In other words, a delay in orders can have a major impact on the top-line.

