3 Stocks to Watch on Wednesday: FedEx Corporation (FDX), Steelcase Inc. (SCS) and Nike Inc (NKE)

Consumer staples were a weak spot yesterday, but U.S. equities experienced overall growth as financials continued soaring, up 1.1% by day’s end. The S&P 500 Index was 0.4% higher, the Dow Jones Industrial Average grew 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5%.

Tuesday afternoon continued earnings season, which saw FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX ), Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS ) and Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE ) all released their latest quarterly data.

Here’s how they did:

FedEx Corporation (FDX)

FedEx reported quarterly results data that missed the mark.

Earnings came in at $2.90 per share for the parcel delivery service provider. The figure was in line with what analysts expected, and the next quarter is expected to be even better due to the busy holiday season.

Revenue amounted to $14.90 billion in the company’s second quarter, coming in below the $4.92 billion Wall Street had called for. FedEx Express rose 2% year-over-year to $6.74 billion, while FedEx Ground surged 9% to $4.42 billion.

FedEx’s disappointment in its results came from the company’s total operating margin of 7.8%, below the 9.1% from a year ago. Low growth rates and operating income were bright spots, especially when considering the lower growth rates present in the global economy at the moment.

For its fiscal full-year 2017, FedEx is expecting to rake in $11.85 to $12.85 per share, with the average estimate set at $12.16.

It was a solid earnings call for the company, but FDX still suffered with shares declining 3.3% after the bell yesterday.

