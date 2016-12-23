Target: Christmas Eve Hours 2016

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) has announced its Christmas Eve hours for 2016.

The company is making a move that many of its workers will not be thrilled about as the retailer is closing considerably later than other stores. However, customers will be happy to hear that if you really have to do very last-minute Christmas shopping, Target is the place to go.

The retailer said it will be closing at 10 p.m. on Dec. 24, which is four hours later than one of its main competitors–Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) . The competitor will be closing at 6 p.m., which is a couple hours earlier than it usually does in an effort to show workers the company’s commitment to them.

TGT shares slipped 0.3% Friday. The stock hasn’t exactly been on the rise lately as the company has faced a series of issues that have prevented it from experiencing any gradual growth.

While the company’s way of approaching workers is usually a more positive experience than consumers have with other retailers, same-store sales have fallen in two straight quarters. Target is still recovering from the data breach that hit store serves in 2013, allowing for hackers to access credit card information, names and other pieces of information about customers.

Additionally, the company’s decision to ramp up efforts north of the border have faced some backlash as Target opened more than 100 stores virtually overnight in an effort to expand its international customer base.

