The 7 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks for 2017

The second half of 2016 was not kind to income investors. As bond yields rose, the prices of virtually everything paying an income stream got slammed. Some of my favorite dividend stocks, REITs and closed-end funds fell by 20% or more … at a time when the broader stock market was rallying.

That’s frustrating, to say the least. But if you’re investing for retirement, short-term price moves really don’t matter all that much. Earning a regular stream of income is far more critical.

But even here, your dividend stocks are generally misaligned with your actual cash needs. Most dividend stocks pay quarterly, and most bonds pay semi-annually. Yet your regular expenses — everything from your mortgage to the mobile phone bill — tend to be monthly.

This is where monthly dividend stocks come in handy. Monthly dividend stocks align your income with your expenses, making it a lot easier to plan out your life. And after the general bloodletting we’ve had among defensive, dividend-paying names over the past few months, some of my favorite monthly dividend stocks are finally reasonably priced again. Most were prohibitively expensive as recently as late summer.

Some would dismiss a monthly payout as a gimmick designed to impress mom and pop investors, but I would disagree completely. To me, a monthly dividend is a sign of a management team that takes its investors seriously and makes a real effort to do what is best for them.

This is an eclectic list, covering everything from traditional brick-and-mortar REITs to leveraged closed-end bond funds. But all have one thing in common: They pay a reliable monthly dividend.

