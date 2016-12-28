The Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone WAS the Most Popular Smartphone, But ...

Smartphones and tablets — yes, tablets — remain popular gifts and the Christmas holiday season is always a good indicator of who is on top. Flurry Analytics tracks device activations in the week leading up to Christmas day and for 2016, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) was firmly on top, more than doubling rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ).

Source: Flurry Analytics

Surprisingly, Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google Pixel Phone failed to crack the list of most gifted mobile devices. And phablets continued their march toward being the most dominant form factor.

The iPhone Was the Most Popular This Christmas, But …

According to the numbers published by Flurry Analytics, 44% of new device activations in the week leading up to Christmas (and the start of Chanukah), were from Apple. In comparison, Samsung took 21% — which was up 1% over last year. Rounding out the top three was China’s Huawei Culture Co Ltd, which captured a 3% share.

More than doubling the nearest competition sounds great for Apple, but when you look at Flurry’s 2015 numbers, Apple devices were at 49.1% and Samsung was at 19.8%. Third place — with 2% of activations — was Nokia Corp (ADR) (NYSE: NOK ).

So, despite the public embarrassment of the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung still managed to pull itself up a percentage point in popularity. Apple, meanwhile, slipped five points and Chinese smartphone makers have begun to make an appearance as holiday gifts.

It’s worth noting that while Flurry doesn’t specifically note whether the activation data it is tracking is U.S. or international, it does spike out app installs as being specifically for the U.S. only — suggesting the activation data is worldwide.

Where Was the Google Pixel?

Seeing the iPhone as the most popular smartphone as a Christmas gift is not a surprise. Nor is it a shock that Samsung took second place. What is surprising, though, is the absence of Google’s Pixel Phone. It’s not only absent in the top three mobile device activations, it’s missing from the chart altogether.

There were expectations that the Google Pixel Phone was going to be a strong challenger, though becoming the most popular smartphone in its first year of availability wasn’t likely to be in the cards. But with glowing reviews, the best possible Android experience, exclusive features and a massive marketing push by Google — combined with Samsung’s stumble — the Pixel Phone was expected to be a hit.

Quarterly sales numbers may end up saying differently, but the Pixel Phone seems to have bombed as a Christmas gift.

