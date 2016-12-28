Cameco Corp (USA) Is the Last Value Play In Metals And Miners (CCJ)

Some sectors are just naturally prone to multi-year, boom-and-bust cycles. Higher demand boosts prices and sets forth a rush in exploration or production. Profits soar and investors book market-beating gains until supply starts to overwhelm demand.

When the bust begins, prices sink and weaker stock prices can persist for years. Companies all but stop spending on capital investments in their haste to protect cash flows.

The years of underperformance can end abruptly when the cycle resets. It’s easy to miss out on the initial rebound as stock prices surge.

Industrial metals and miners are currently in the middle of such a comeback, staging what could be part of a multi-year boom in 2016. And many players have already zoomed higher. Stocks are being priced on the continued rebound in profits and it’s becoming difficult to find value left in the space.

But one market leader hasn’t participated in the rally. It benefits from some of the lowest production costs in its industry and could soon be getting a boost from government policy.

Are Miners Due For A Multi-Year Run?

Metals and mining stocks have been one of the best performers this year after trailing for nearly five years. The SPDR S&P Metals and Miners ETF ( XME ) fell more than 80% from the 2011 high to start the year.

The decline in prices for industrial metals led to a 43% plunge in investment spending for growth through 2015. Even maintenance spending was cut by 34% as miners sought to protect cash flow and dividends.

Dividend yields in the space have also fallen as companies moved to protect cash flows over the last few years, with the average yield touching a five-year low of 1.4% this year, well below the 2% yield on the broader market. XME’s dividends have been falling since 2014.

That cut in exploration and investment has started to bring the supply-demand relationship for metals back in balance, causing prices to soar. Futures prices for metals have jumped this year with the Bloomberg Industrial Metals sub-index of futures prices higher by 27% through November. Iron ore is up 80% and coking coal has surged three-fold.

Earnings at companies in the basic materials sector rose 4.9% in the third quarter against a 1% drop in sales compared to the same period last year. Higher prices are expected to flow through to sales and earnings next year with estimates for 15.1% earnings growth on a 4.2% growth in revenue. The SPDR ETF has rebounded 130% this year on faster economic growth in the U.S. and the prospect for higher inflation to prop up prices of real assets.

This Leader Has Hidden Value And Political Upside

The dilemma for investors is that many miners in the space may already be trading on expectations for next year’s profits. The rebound in the SPDR ETF has taken the price-to-earnings up to 33 times trailing earnings, a premium of nearly 30% to the broader market.

Here is our play in this improving sector…

