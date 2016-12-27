Forbes: Top Grossing Actors of 2016

2016 is about to end and Forbes has released its list of the top grossing actors for the year.

Forbes’ list of the top grossing actors for 2016 was made based on global ticket sales data for the year. It only took into account for live action performances. It also only included top billing actors and those that had the most screen time in their movies.

Here are the top grossing actors of 2016, according to Forbes.

Scarlett Johansson — She pulled in a global box office total of $1.2 billion in 2016. Johansson was Black Widow in Captain America: Civil War and also had a major role in Hail, Caesar! Chris Evans — Evans was Captain America in Captain America: Civil War and has a global box office total of $1.15 billion. Robert Downey Jr. — The total global box office for this actor was $1.15 billion. He was the highest paid actor in Captain America: Civil War, which was the highest-grossing film of the year. Margot Robbie — Robbie was Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and also played Jane Porter in The Legend of Tarzan. Her global box office total was $1.1 billion. Amy Adams — She has a global box office total of $1.04 billion. Adams played Lois Lane in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and also stared in Arrival. Ben Affleck– Affleck appeared as vigilante Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. His other major role was in The Accountant. His global box office is sitting at $1.02 billion for the year. Henry Cavill — Cavill’s global box office in 2016 was $870 million. He returned for the role of Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Ryan Reynolds — Deadpool made up the majority of this actor’s global box office of $820 million for the year. Felicity Jones — She had a global box office of $805 million in 2016. Her major appearances this year were in A Monster Calls, Inferno and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Will Smith — The global box office for this actor is $775 million. He stared in Suicide Squad and Collateral Beauty this year.

