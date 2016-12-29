BBB 10 Top Scams of 2016: Better Business Bureau Releases Its Annual List

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has released its list of the top scams of 2016.

The BBB’s Scam Tracker was used to determine what were the top scams of 2016. This included more than 30,000 scam reports that were filed by customers throughout the year. The Scam Tracker isn’t just for customers that have been taken advantage of, but also for those that figured out it was a scam before losing money. The list contains a lot of the same scams from 2015, but there are also some new additions.

Here are the BBB’s 10 top scams of 2016.

Tax Scams (IRS and CRA)

Debt Collections

Sweepstakes/Prizes/Gifts

Online Purchase

Employment

Government Grant

Tech Support

Advance Fee Loan

Fake Check/Money Order

Phishing

Here is the list of the top scams of 2015 for comparison.

Tax Scams (IRS and CRA)

Debt Collections

Sweepstakes/Prizes/Gifts

Tech Support

Government Grant

Advanced Fee Loan

Credit Cards

Work From Home

Fake Check/Money Order

Lottery

The BBB notes that Tax Scams still took the top spot of the 2016 scams list despite a drop in reports following a police raid that took place in Mumbai, India in September. Other changes to the list include Employment scams being added due to a change in how Work From Home scams are listed. The BBB also points out that Online Purchase scams were high in 2015, but that it hadn’t been added as a category yet.

You can follow this link to learn more about the BBB’s list of the 10 top tax scams in 2016.

