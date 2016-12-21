Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock Rallies on HUGE Upside Potential

It’s been a roller coaster experience with Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO ) since its IPO in late June. Within its first three months as a publicly traded company, TWLO stock rose by over 137%, before getting dealt a huge blow in October. Since then, TWLO has lost roughly 53%.

As of Dec. 19, TWLO stock had lost roughly 8.5% in December alone. However, the stock price decline improved to just under a 5% loss by Dec. 21.

The gain here came after Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian White initiated coverage on TWLO stock, tagging it a “buy” with a $45 a share price target. That’s over 30% upside potential.

TWLO Stock Valuation Problem

The truth is that TWLO stock looks overvalued, going by its financials. That’s a big reason it’s struggled during its first few months in the market.

TWLO currently makes no profit. It recorded a loss of about $35.5 million in 2015. In 2014, Twilio stock grew its top line by roughly 78%. In 2015, top line growth came in at roughly 88%. However, the company expects only 61% revenue growth this year. That’s worrying because the company is nowhere near the point where growth should be slowing down.

On top of that, TWLO stock currently sports a price-sales ratio of just under 11. A company with similar growth rate, 58.com Inc (ADR) (NYSE: WUBA ) has a P/S ratio of four and expects to report 60% revenue increase this year. It gets even worse for TWLO on considering that WUBA is expected to report such revenue growth, having grown its top line from just over $87 million in 2012 to roughly $715 million in 2015.

Still, valuation isn’t everything for companies in early growth stage. If not, Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) would probably never have been a good buy.

TSLA sported a P/S ratio of about 25 in 2012. That has improved to just over five as of this writing. The growth potential is usually what matters when looking at early growth companies like TWLO stock.

