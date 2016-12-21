As If You Needed Another Reason to Avoid Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock

Like rats jumping overboard to abandon a sinking ship, two more executives have left their posts at Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ). Investors, who fear the worst from the latest exits, sent Twitter stock down 4% so far for the day.

The abdications merely extend a long list of other key personnel who simply couldn’t justify sticking with the lost cause.

Fans, followers and owners of TWTR will be quick to point out that revenue and the number of active users are growing, and in time the microblogging platform will become a viable business.

That’s a pipedream, though. The people who are most familiar with the company’s prospect — Twitter’s top management — are leaving in droves. There has to be a reason.

Add Two More to the List

The latest of Twitter’s losses in the management ranks are Chief Technology Officer Adam Messinger, and V.P. of Product, Josh McFarland. Both reported on Tuesday that they were stepping down. McFarland will be joining Greylock Partners, while Messinger intends to take some time off before taking on his next challenge. Both exits appear to be amicable.

The resignation of Messinger and McFarland follow the November resignation of COO Adam Bain, though Bain was hardly the beginning (or the end) of a mass management exodus. More than half of the company’s top executives have left this year.

No one within the company is saying it, though plenty of observers have voiced it — morale within the company is low, sparking exits of key employees that creates an adverse impact on business, further sapping morale and inducing more exits. It’s a vicious cycle. As Vanity Fair’s Maya Kosoff put it, “The company’s c-suite increasingly looks like a revolving door, which doesn’t bode well for employee morale or the company’s stock price.”

It’s an understandable assessment, though perhaps an all-too-optimistic one. Most revolving doors allow just as many people in as they allow out. Twitter has seen many people make an exit, but not as many walk in. The company continues to search for a new CFO, among other positions.

Reality Check for Twitter Stock Holders

The wave of executive exits has sparked plenty of concern — and comments — from Wall Street’s professional critics. Among the most direct (and most entertaining) of those analyst assessments of all the recent Twitter news is Global Equities Research’s Trip Chowdhry. Following Tuesday’s announcement, Chowdhry said the company is “toast” and Twitter stock isn’t even worth $10. TWTR shares are currently trading at $17.26.

His bearish thesis doesn’t just stem from the loss of two executives either. He’s had his doubts from early on in the company’s existence. It’s only now, with TWTR clearly resuming a three-year downtrend, that he can gloat, “Many investors were foolishly building (an) investment thesis based on complete stupidity.”

Next Page