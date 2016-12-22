Uber Forced to Pull Self-Driving Cars Off California Roads

Uber is removing self-driving cars from California roads due to the fact that the company did not follow proper procedure.

The ride-hailing giant has become an industry leader, offering transportation in convenient locations for millions around the country. Uber took this one step further with self-driving cars that were designed to advance the future of the automotive industry.

However, the company failed to follow proper procedure as it did not acquire a license to put these vehicles in the road the way other companies did. Uber’s argument is that these are test vehicles and the cars are not fully autonomous as there is always a driver behind the wheel to take over the wheel here and there.

Despite this argument, California state regulators said the transportation services provider failed to file the necessary paperwork for deploying a test for vehicles that use self-driving technology, encouraging the company to do so in order to continue their testing.

Uber decided not to follow through with the procedure that regulators set before them, stating that the company is seeking an alternate manner in which it could deploy these vehicles and test them in California. For the time being, the company will do its testing elsewhere.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee was happy with the move made by the California DMV as road safety should be the most important part when considering whether or not to allow certain services.

