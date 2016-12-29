Thursday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX)

U.S. stock futures are mixed heading into the open, as Wall Street faces another round of data before heading into the New Year’s break. Weekly jobless claims and November trade-balance data are on tap, and could provide additional pressure to stocks after yesterday’s 100-point loss on the Dow, pushing the 20,000 dream back into 2017.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were last seen up 0.02%, with S&P 500 futures up 0.09% and Nasdaq-100 futures up 0.04%.

On the options front, volume recovered a bit on Wednesday, as those traders remaining on Wall Street looked to hedge their positions ahead of the New Year’s break. That said, activity was still anemic, with only about 10.3 million calls and 9.2 million puts changing hands. Running against the grain, however, the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio dipped to another two-week low of 0.61. But that wasn’t enough to stop the 10-day moving average ticked higher once again to 0.65 — a one-month high.

Turning to Wednesday’s volume leaders, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) was targeted by a synthetic short amid continued below-average call volume. Elsewhere, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) reversed Tuesday’s gains following a bearish tweet from Citron Research, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ) attracted some rather unusual deep out-of-the-money call selling activity.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

With no major headlines and little in the way of potential drivers, AAPL stock appears to have once again stalled in the $117-$118 region. Apple shares hit a wall in this area back in October, ultimately rolling over and heading toward a low near $104 before finding a bottom.

This time, options traders appear to be looking for a repeat performance heading into 2017.

Total volume on AAPL stock came in at a respectable 683,000 contracts, despite the lack overall activity in the options pits. Call volume, meanwhile, only accounted for about 54% of the day’s take, arriving well below Apple’s daily average. What’s more, one trader in particular took out a rather large synthetic short position on AAPL stock.

Specifically, a block of 9,500 Jan 2017 series $110 puts were bought late yesterday at the ask price of 32 cents, according to Trade-Alert.com. At the same time, a block of 9,500 Jan 2017 series $110 calls were sold at the bid of $7.15. The trader netted a credit of $6.83, or $683 per pair of contracts, for the trade, and can realize a profit as implieds decline and AAPL stock stagnates.

Additionally, the trade has near unlimited downside potential, with the put gaining significantly in value if AAPL stock trades below $110 ahead of expiration, and unlimited upside risk due to the sold $110 call.

