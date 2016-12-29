VIDEO: Walt Disney Co (DIS) to Open Avatar-Themed Land Pandora in 2017

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) will open a Pandora world, based on the film Avatar, in its Animal Kingdom next year.

One of the end-of-the-year’s greatest announcements has to be the concept of bringing the alien world with fertile terrain and fluorescent beings that roamed in his popular environmental film Avatar.

The movie’s producer said he was very skeptical that such a world could be recreated and brought to everyone. Director David Cameron noted the fact that he conceived of this world in 1995 and he never imagined it would be brought to life in 2017.

One of the best rides will be the Na’vi river ride that will allow you to see every inch of the world. It will give you a chance to connect with the land.

Additionally, you will fly through the land in the form of a creature that mimics the movement of a banshee. Cameron notes how much world there is there.

The experience will be very immersive and it requires the work of robotics, engineers, digital design artists.

The company has released a video promoting the Pandora world, which will launch in Animal Kingdom next year. Check it out:

DIS stock gained 0.3% Thursday.

Are you excited to check out the world, and what are your favorite aspects of the Avatar film that you hope to see in the Pandora that Disney will build for everyone?

More From InvestorPlace