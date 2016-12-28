Xbox Live Games With Gold for January 2017

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) has announced its January 2017 selection of Xbox Live games with Gold.

Source: Microsoft

The company releases four games every month that are available to download for free for Xbox Live gamers with a Gold subscription. The selections include two Xbox One games, as well as two Xbox 360 titles.

Here are the four games you can access next month with a subscription:

World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap, Xbox One : The first title on the list is World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap, which is a tower defense game that is also available for Stream. The game was first advertised in 2014, and it has quickly become a popular game within its genre that Xbox One gamers might enjoy.

: The first title on the list is World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap, which is a tower defense game that is also available for Stream. The game was first advertised in 2014, and it has quickly become a popular game within its genre that Xbox One gamers might enjoy. Killer Instinct Season 2 Ultra Edition, Xbox One : Killer Instinct has been one of the top fighting franchises in video game history for well over 20 years, topping the likes of Tekken and meeting the high standard set by Mortal Kombat titles. This Xbox One title originally retailed for $39.99 and it is available from Jan. 16 through Feb. 15.

: Killer Instinct has been one of the top fighting franchises in video game history for well over 20 years, topping the likes of Tekken and meeting the high standard set by Mortal Kombat titles. This Xbox One title originally retailed for $39.99 and it is available from Jan. 16 through Feb. 15. The Cave, Xbox 360 : The Cave is an adventure game that is designed for multiple people to play. You get to explore a subterranean amusement park and plenty of other places. It is available Jan. 1 through Jan. 15.

: The Cave is an adventure game that is designed for multiple people to play. You get to explore a subterranean amusement park and plenty of other places. It is available Jan. 1 through Jan. 15. Rayman Origins, Xbox One: Rayman Origins is a throwback with a contemporary twist. The game is available Jan. 16 through Jan. 31 and it is available for the Xbox 360 as well.

MSFT shares fell 0.5% Wednesday.

