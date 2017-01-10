10 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Be Holding You Back

The stock market is overvalued, and very few analysts disagree with that notion. How overvalued you think the market is really comes down to what metrics you care about.

The S&P 500 is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio that’s 20% higher than its earnings growth, so to me, blue-chip stocks are at least 20% overvalued right now.

And when you look at them on an individual-stock level, many of them are even more frothy.

Today, we’re going to look at 10 blue-chip stocks that are at particularly egregious valuations. In some cases, I think selling is the right call. But sometimes, it’s actually better not to cut bait entirely. Some stocks are still worth holding if you own them, while other situations might benefit from a simple hedge.

Here are 10 blue-chip stocks that are way too expensive right now, and what I think you should do if you hold them.

