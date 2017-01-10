Over the past several decades, the U.S. has lost millions of high paying manufacturing jobs — 5 million since 2000 alone. Bringing jobs back to America became a cornerstone of President Donald Trump’s election campaign, resulting in several high-profile announcements of new U.S. jobs.

There are many factors at play that have contributed to the manufacturing decline. Globalization has seen American companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) outsource virtually all of its manufacturing to Chinese factories. The North America Free Trade agreement (NAFTA), which went into effect in 1994, led to auto makers moving production of some vehicles and components to Mexico or Canada. And the recession that began in 2007 resulted in additional cost cutting by companies, including layoffs and plant closures.

We may have reached a turning point. Regardless of whether President Trump and his economic policies are having an effect or not, the fact is many companies are hiring more American workers.

Here are 10 companies that are bringing jobs back to America.

