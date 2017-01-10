10 Facts You Didn’t Know About Tesla Motors Inc And Elon Musk (TSLA)

Elon Musk, South African-born Canadian-American business magnate, engineer, investor and inventor started out his life by dropping out of college to pursue the company he and brother Kimbal set up (Zip2), followed by co-founding X.com (Which is now part of eBay Inc ( EBAY ), then even decided to venture further into the business world by setting up SpaceX.

While Musk is known worldwide as a business magnate, he is probably most well known for his ventures with Tesla Motors Inc ( TSLA ), the American automaker arguably responsible for the recent move towards electric cars.

Musk, unbeknown to some is not the founder of Tesla Motors; he is the acting CEO & product architect at the company. He originally joined the company as Board of Directors chairman after he lead the Series A round of investment in 2004, it wasn’t until 2008, when Tesla ran into a huge financial crisis, that Musk stepped in as acting CEO and took control of the company.

Since joining the company, Musk has overseen the production of the Tesla Roadster, Model S, Model X and soon the Model 3, each time managing to lower the retail price for consumers. He has also trademarked the name “Model Y”, speculating that he could have a plan for a new vehicle in the future, although this is yet to be confirmed. At the Future Transport Solutions conference in Oslo (April 21st 2016) Elon was quoted as saying: “There will be future cars that will be even more affordable down the road…

With fourth generation and smaller cars and what not, we’ll ultimately be in a position where everyone can afford the car”, reinforcing one of Tesla’s main aims of creating autonomous cars affordable for everyone.

In July 2016, Musk detailed a new master plan he had dreamt for Tesla, which included the manufacturing of more affordable cars at a higher volume, solar powered roofs, mid-size vehicles and even SUV’s, showing just how far Musk is willing to go for a new, renewable future.

So, here’s to the man himself, Elon Musk and his dreams for a bigger, better, renewable future.

Now, here are the 10 facts you didn’t know about Tesla Motors & Elon Musk

