If there’s anything to expect in 2017 when looking for stocks to buy, it’s almost certainly the unexpected — along with a good amount of market volatility.

Source: Shutterstock

Newly sworn-in President Donald Trump has led to a sharply divided populace. Eight years after the worst of the financial crisis, the global economic recovery still hasn’t completely taken off. China appears to be the world’s best-performing large economy — but no one truly believes its published figures (or that there aren’t a couple of bubbles waiting to burst in that country).

The U.S. stock market is near an all-time high, but many investors believe equities are overvalued. There’s an argument that sub-2% yields on U.S. Treasuries led investors to substitute stocks for bonds. Rising returns on bonds, then, could lead that trade to reverse, increasing volatility in equities. So what’s an investor looking for stocks to buy to do?

The answer might be to focus on safe stocks built to handle pretty much any political or economic environment — or almost any amount of market volatility. Those stocks do exist, and while the upside return might be more limited, they also provide more safety.

In a topsy-turvy market, where Trump is among many potential headline risks, these 10 stocks can offer shelter.

