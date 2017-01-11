11 Health Care Equipment & Supplies Stocks to Sell Now

This week, the overall grades of 11 Health Care Equipment & Supplies stocks are lower, according to the Portfolio Grader database. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) is having a tough week. The company’s rating falls from a C to a D. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ZBH stock.

This week, Abaxis, Inc.’s (ABAX) rating worsens to a D from the company’s C rating a week ago. Abaxis, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of portable blood analysis systems for use in the human or veterinary patient-care setting. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ABAX stock.

LivaNova Plc (LIVN) earns a F this week, moving down from last week’s grade of D. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of LIVN stock.

This is a rough week for Cynosure, Inc. Class A (CYNO). The company’s rating falls to D from the previous week’s C. Cynosure, Inc. Class A develops, manufactures, and markets aesthetic treatment systems to the dermatology, plastic surgery, and general medical markets. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CYNO stock.

Entellus Medical, Inc.’s (ENTL) rating weakens this week, dropping to a D versus last week’s C. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ENTL stock.

Novadaq Technologies Inc. (NVDQ) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s D drops to a F. Novadaq Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary imaging platform for the diagnosis and treatment of human vascular and opthalmic diseases and conditions. The company also gets F’s in earnings surprise, earnings momentum, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of NVDQ stock.

Slipping from a C to a D rating, Viveve Medical Inc (VIVE) takes a hit this week. The company also gets F’s in earnings momentum, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of VIVE stock.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) declines this week from a D to a F. Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company engaged in the development and commercialization of the INTERCEPT Blood System. The company also gets F’s in return on equity and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CERS stock.

This week, Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) drops from a D to a F rating. Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells medical radiation systems for the treatment of tumors anywhere in the body. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ARAY stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s D to a F. The company also gets F’s in earnings momentum and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of AEMD stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) slips from a D to a F this week. The company also gets F’s in return on equity and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of RWLK stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.