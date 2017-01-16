16 Biotechnology Stocks to Sell Now

The overall ratings of 16 Biotechnology stocks are down on Portfolio Grader this week. Each of these rates a “D” (“sell”) or “F” overall (“strong sell”).

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is having a tough week. The company’s rating falls from a C to a D. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of BLUE stock.

This is a rough week for Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX). The company’s rating falls to D from the previous week’s C. Genomic Health, Inc. is a life science company, which is focused on the development and commercialization of genomic-based clinical diagnostic tests for cancer that allow physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of GHDX stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc’s (XLRN) rating weakens this week, dropping to a F versus last week’s D. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of XLRN stock.

Slipping from a C to a D rating, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) takes a hit this week. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ADMS stock.

Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s D drops to a F. The company also gets F’s in return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of OTIC stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) slips from a D to a F this week. The company also gets F’s in earnings surprise and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of EIGR stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) earns a D this week, moving down from last week’s grade of C. MiMedx Group, Inc. operates as a medical device company. The company also gets F’s in operating margin growth and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of MDXG stock.

ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) declines this week from a C to a D. ImmuCell Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industry. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, operating margin growth, earnings growth, and earnings momentum. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ICCC stock.

This week, Evogene Ltd (EVGN) drops from a D to a F rating. Evogene Ltd engages in the development of enhanced plant traits through the use of plant genomics. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, earnings revisions, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of EVGN stock.

This week, Signal Genetics Inc’s (SGNL) rating worsens to a D from the company’s C rating a week ago. The company also gets F’s in earnings momentum and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SGNL stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s C to a D. The company also gets F’s in return on equity and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of VTGN stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) earns a D this week, moving down from last week’s grade of C. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for oncology. The company also gets F’s in sales growth and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SNSS stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) slips from a D to a F this week. The company also gets F’s in sales growth, earnings momentum, and return on equity. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of ABUS stock.

This is a rough week for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP). The company’s rating falls to F from the previous week’s D. The company also gets F’s in return on equity and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of SBBP stock.

ContraFect Corp. (CFRX) experiences a ratings drop this week, going from last week’s D to a F. The company also gets F’s in earnings revisions, earnings surprise, return on equity, and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of CFRX stock.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (PRTO) gets weaker ratings this week as last week’s D drops to a F. The company also gets F’s in return on equity and free cash flow. For more information, get Portfolio Grader’s complete analysis of PRTO stock.

Louis Navellier’s proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results — with A being “strong buy,” and F being “strong sell.” Explore the tool here.