17 Quality Dividend Stocks For 2017 and Beyond

One of the advantages of being a dividend investor is that I invest in businesses that meet a certain qualitative and quantitative criteria. This allows me to focus on quality compounding machines with established track records. This discipline also allows me to avoid overpaying for those companies.

Even the best company in the world is not worth overpaying for. Another trait I have is patience – I am willing to sit on a stock for years, which reduces transaction costs and lets me take advantage of the maximum power of long-term compounding.

While everyone is complaining that the stock market is “high”, I went ahead and started looking for companies that are attractively valued today. I think that the following companies are worthy of being considered for your further research.

The companies include:

Medtronic PLC ( MDT ) manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies worldwide. This dividend champion has increased distributions for 39 years in a row. Over the past decade, Medtronic has raised its annual dividend at a rate of 14.30% per year. Currently, the stock is selling at 15.60 times forward earnings and yields 2.40%.

J M Smucker Co ( SJM ) manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. This dividend achiever has increased distributions for 19 years in a row. Over the past decade, J. M. Smucker has raised its annual dividend at a rate of 9.50% per year. Currently, the stock is selling at 16.60 times forward earnings and yields 2.30%. Check my analysis of the company for more information.

AFLAC Incorporated ( AFL ) provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. This dividend champion has increased distributions for 34 years in a row. Over the past decade, Aflac has raised its annual dividend at a rate of 13.60% per year. Currently, the stock is selling at 10.10 times forward earnings and yields 2.50%.

General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. This dividend champion has increased distributions for 25 years in a row. Over the past decade, General Dynamics has raised its annual dividend at a rate of 13.20% per year. Currently, the stock is selling at 17.60 times forward earnings and yields 1.80%.

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. This dividend king has increased distributions for 54 years in a row. Over the past decade, Johnson & Johnson has raised its annual dividend at a rate of 8.80% per year. Currently, the stock is selling at 17.20 times forward earnings and yields 2.80%.Check my analysis of the company for more information.

VF Corp ( VFC ) engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the United States and Europe. This dividend champion has increased distributions for 44 years in a row. Over the past decade, V.F. Corporation has raised its annual dividend at a rate of 17.10% per year. Currently, the stock is selling at 17 times forward earnings and yields 3.10%.

Hormel Foods Corp ( HRL ) produces and markets various meat and food products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. This dividend king has increased distributions for 51 years in a row. Over the past decade, Hormel Foods has raised its annual dividend at a rate of 14.40% per year. Currently, the stock is selling at 20.50 times forward earnings and yields 1.90%. I am considering initiating a position in Hormel on dips below $34/share.

