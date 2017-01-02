2 Bulletproof Defense Stocks For The Years Ahead (GD, RTN)

If I had to provide just two words of guidance to investors about 2017, I would say “expect change.”

The new administration will soon be shaking things up in a manner not seen for many decades. There will likely be a loosening of regulatory oversight, a massive uptick in infrastructure spending, and a substantial increase in defense spending as America takes a more hawkish stance on global affairs.

While each of these expected macro changes will create opportunity and risk for investors, some of the best opportunities will be created in the defense sector.

Over the last five years, defense spending has been stifled under the Budget Control Act of 2011. Despite the cuts, the largest firms in the aerospace and defense sector have weathered the storm remarkably well. If you look carefully, this success was only possible with aggressive management action. Stock buybacks, workforce cuts, and ramping up efficiency have all been effectively used to survive.

Defense firms have also sought profits via foreign markets and commercial businesses while neglecting their core defense competencies. Even worse, budget cuts have curtailed long term planning, as it’s difficult to take on contracts in an uncertain funding environment.

But this tide might be turning. Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he plans on removing the caps on defense spending. And since the government will be unified under Republican control, it is likely that Mr. Trump will be able to carry through with his plan.

The Aerospace Industries Association is suggesting that base defense expenditures rise from the $539 billion agreed to in the recent National Defense Authorization Act for 2017 to $620 billion in the fiscal year 2018 defense budget.

Retired Lt. Gen. David Melcher explained in December 2016, “The outlook for our industry is strong. We have continued to grow sales and exports, and we’re on track to exceed the positive trade balance of $81.6 billion we recently posted. But we could be doing much better. The artificial constraints imposed by the BCA caps hamper our industry’s ability to support national security and undermine our nation’s ability to invest in the future.”

Hopefully, some of you were able to catch the Presidential election defense stock cycle in 2016. In seven of the past ten presidential election years, U.S. defense stocks outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 index to a substantial degree. Multiple defense stocks are up 25% to 30%, compared to the S&P’s 20%.

Traditionally, defense stocks go flat in the years after the Presidential election.

However, I firmly think this year and beyond will be much different for the reasons above.

I have identified two companies that are expected to continue to outperform in the defense/aerospace sector: General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Raytheon Company ( RTN ).

Let’s take a look at both…

