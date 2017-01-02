2 U.S. Retailers That Can Outlive A Dying Market

Circuit City, RadioShack, Blockbuster and Borders.

The names read like an obituary for American retail over the last ten years.

The slow death of traditional brick-and-mortar retail has been one of the clearest trends over the last decade. The combination of slow economic growth and increasing e-commerce sales has already meant bankruptcy for many department stores and retailers will continue to face hard times.

Investors have time and again been drawn into ‘value-plays’ on the hope of a rebound in retailers and stocks hit by the trend.

Instead of trying to defy the trend, investors need to look for retailers that can survive and thrive within it. I’ve found two companies that will do just that with experience-oriented products that can still draw shoppers.

These two aren’t waiting around to develop their e-commerce platforms either, and in-store demand will help support sales as online revenue picks up.

Rumors Of American Retail’s Untimely Demise Are Not Exaggerated

Holiday spending rose 3.6% in 2016 according to the National Retail Federation, a solid gain over the previous year, but the breakout shows a far weaker picture for traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Most of the increase is due to a 12% jump in online sales compared to just 1.6% growth at physical stores.

And physical stores may actually be celebrating that 1.6% growth.

The Fed reports that retail and food services sales have grown at an abysmally low 0.69% annually when adjusting for inflation over the last decade. At the same time, e-commerce sales have increased from 3.5% to nearly 8.5% of total retail sales.

More people went online for Cyber-Monday this year (109 million) than went out to stores for Black Friday deals (99 million). Strong online sales helped support retailers against a drop of 2.1% in comparable sales at physical stores during the first weekend of the holiday shopping season.

The continuing weakness in physical store sales has prompted the perennial wave of store closings. So far it’s just been Sears and Macy’s, but more companies are likely to follow. Forrester Research estimates that online sales will grow by an average annual rate of 9.3% through 2020. Expectations for weak retail sales overall mean much of that growth will come at the expense of traditional retailers.

Two Retailers That Can Survive And Thrive — Plus One That Can’t

Against the long-term trend to online shopping, investors can still find opportunities in traditional retailers.

Look for companies that are building their online shopping presence and specialty retailers selling experience-oriented products. These are retail products like home furnishings, intimate apparel, and beauty that bring consumers into stores for the shopping experience rather than simply the utilitarian need.

