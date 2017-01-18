2018 Mustang: 9 Things to Know About the Ford Motor Company (F) Revamp

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) is turning heads with its 2018 Mustang, a reimagining of a classic vehicle.

The new piece of machinery is garnering plenty of attention already. Here are nine things you should know about it:

The Ford creation has a smaller engine than the original Mustang. Instead of the V6 engine, you can choose from a 2.3-liter four cylinder EcoBoost and a 5.0-liter V8.

Both engines exist in a 6-speed manual and a new 10-speed automatic.

The 2018 Mustang has a brand new design with a lower hood, smoother and craftier lines, and an overall more modern look.

The grille has also been redesigned, giving it a more elegant exterior.

Ford is ensuring consumers more low-end torque out of both engines.

The 2018 Mustang also has an optional active valve exhaust that can be almost silent while pulling out a driveway, which is significantly different from the loud noises made by its predecessor.

The inside will include a 12-inch digital instrument that can be customized in order to fit your needs. It will even notify you when your gas is low.

Ford is also offering the MagneRide suspension which is tighter and sleeker than before, making it more of a sports car in that sense.

The 2018 Mustang has already proved to be polarizing, with some considering the car to be more dainty, while others appreciate the added element of luxury.

Ford recently cancelled plans to launch a $1.6 billion plant in Mexico following tweets from President-elect Donald Trump.

F stock is down 0.6% Wednesday.

