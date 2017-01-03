The 3 Best Private Equity Stocks to Buy for Big-Time Gains

There’s a certain mystique and sexiness surrounding private equity and the companies that invest in it. For many retail investors, it represents a secretive world of hedge funds, high net worth individuals and other players that they have no access to; one that provides outlandish returns over the long-term to investors and the private equity stocks that run the various funds.

And they’re partly right on both accounts.

Private equity has exhibited attractive performance on both a risk-adjusted and an absolute basis. According to the Private Equity Growth Capital Council, the average return of private equity funds for the year ending Sept. 30, was 6.4%. The S&P 500 only dropped 0.6% during that time. Over the last ten years, private equity managed to return an 11.8% annualized return — nearly double the S&P 500. So the returns are certainly there.

And guess what? You as a retail investor do have access to some of the private equity players in both stocks of investment managers as well as business development companies. While it’s not quite the same, investment in these sorts of companies does provide similar high returns.

With that in mind, here are three private equity stocks to buy today.

