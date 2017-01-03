3 Consumer Staple Stocks to Bet on this Earnings Season

As the earnings season picks up pace, investors believe Q4 is on track to record the best performance in the last eight quarters. We note that earnings growth had entered positive territory in the third quarter of 2016, having seen a decline in the preceding five quarters. The pace of growth, which is currently modest, should improve further going ahead.

Per the latest Earnings Trends report, 170 S&P 500 members have reported their quarterly numbers as of Jan 27, 2017. Total earnings for these members are up 6% on 3.1% higher revenues, with 64.1% beating EPS estimates and 54.7% coming ahead of top-line expectations.

These factors signal a booming economy and rising consumer spending. Moreover, global growth concerns seem to dissipate as political tensions associated with the U.S. election and Fed rate hike have been largely put to rest. Companies are looking forward to the policies of the new government and how those will help boost profits. President Donald Trump’s tax and spending proposals are expected to aid growth in the near term.

Meanwhile, the consumer staples sector, often considered a safe haven during economic downturns, isn’t the most attractive bet in this calm and bullish environment.

Currently, it seems that with improving U.S. economy and global economic growth, investors might look for other lucrative sectors than consumer staples sector that generally acts as a port in times of storm.

As of Jan 27, 25% companies from the consumer staples sector enlisted on the S&P 500 have reported Q4 earnings. Out of these, 50% of the companies have posted an earnings beat while only 37.5% have surpassed revenue estimates. Earnings grew just 1.4% year over year while revenues declined 3.9%.

In such a scenario, we have identified three consumer staple stocks, which not only have strong fundamentals but are also likely to report solid quarterly numbers this week, despite the sector’s underperformance.

Making the Right Pick

Since there are quite a number of companies in the consumer staples space, it may be difficult to pick the right stocks for your portfolio. One way to narrow down the list of choices is by looking at stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) and a positive Earnings ESP.

Earnings ESP is our proprietary methodology to determine which stocks have the best chance to surprise in their next earnings announcement. It shows the percentage difference between the Most Accurate estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Our research shows that for stocks with this combination, the chance of a positive earnings surprise is as high as 70%. Here are three solid choices available to investors today…

